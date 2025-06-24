Chicago tickets on sale in Ames at Stephens Auditorium

Chicago, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame brass-rock pioneers, headline Stephens Auditorium in Ames, Iowa, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. With a catalog boasting “25 or 6 to 4,” “Saturday in the Park” and power ballad “You’re the Inspiration,” the group remains one of the most toured bands in history.

Tickets are available at the Stephens Auditorium box office and on ScoreBig, where fans can browse orchestra-pit seats or balcony bargains without fear of hidden fees. ScoreBig’s interactive seat maps let concertgoers view exact stage angles before clicking “buy.”

Chicago’s 2025 tour features founding members Robert Lamm, Lee Loughnane and James Pankow alongside a tight nine-piece lineup delivering horn-driven arrangements true to the original studio recordings. Stephens Auditorium’s 2,700-seat capacity promises clear sightlines and warm acoustics for every trombone punch and trumpet flare.

Located on the Iowa State University campus, the venue offers ample parking and easy access to pre-show dining in Campustown. With few major classic-rock acts routing through Central Iowa each year, this Ames date is poised to be a regional draw.

Shop for Chicago tickets at Stephens Auditorium on Nov. 15, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Chicago tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.