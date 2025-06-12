Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland tickets on sale in Wilkes Barre

Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland (Image via the production's official website)

Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland brings its dazzling blend of world-class circus artistry and seasonal classics to the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., on Dec. 7 2025. The 5 p.m. Sunday performance transforms the art-deco theater into a winter spectacle of soaring aerialists, jugglers, acrobats and live musicians performing beloved holiday favorites.

Tickets for this family-friendly show are available now at the Kirby Center box office and on ScoreBig, where shoppers can secure seats without worrying about hidden service charges. Whether you’re planning a festive night out with the kids or treating yourself to a Broadway-quality production close to home, ScoreBig offers transparent pricing and instant delivery.

Holiday Wonderland has toured North America for more than a decade, earning acclaim for its evergreen mix of theatrical storytelling and heart-pounding circus feats. Each act—set to sweeping renditions of “Carol of the Bells,” “O Holy Night” and other favorites—captures the spirit of the season while showcasing performers who have graced stages from Las Vegas to London.

The Kirby Center, a restored 1930s movie palace, provides an intimate 2,000-seat setting that allows every tumble, flip and vocal flourish to resonate. Guests who arrive early can admire the lobby’s ornate chandeliers before settling in for a journey through snow-kissed landscapes, toy-shop dreams and a grand finale featuring Santa himself.

Celebrate the magic of December in downtown Wilkes-Barre—no passport to the North Pole required.

Shop for Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland tickets at Kirby Center on Dec. 7 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers: get 10% off Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland tickets at ScoreBig now with code TICKETNEWS10.