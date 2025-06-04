Corona Capital Reveals 2025 Lineup: Foo Fighters, Linkin Park, Chappell Roan

Corona Capital Mexico City has officially announced the lineup for its 2025 edition set to perform this fall at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. Leading this year’s roster are Foo Fighters and Linkin Park and Chappell Roan.

The festival, scheduled for November 14 to 16, continues its tradition of curating diverse, multi-genre lineups. Queens of the Stone Age and Deftones are set to perform, alongside Vampire Weekend. Notably, Alabama Shakes will return to the live circuit, while alternative rock veterans Garbage also join the bill.

| RELATED: Travis Scott, Hozier, and Chappell Roan Among Headliners for 2025 Reading & Leeds Festival |

Additionally, acts such as Jelly Roll, Weezer, Franz Ferdinand, 4 Non Blondes, Jet, and OMD will share the stage with newer talents like PinkPantheress, Lucy Dacus, and Nilüfer Yanya.

Notably, Damiano David, frontman of Italian rock group Måneskin, will appear as a solo artist. TV on the Radio, Grizzly Bear, Of Monsters and Men, Mogwai, Waxahatchee, and Jehnny Beth are also set to take the stage. The lineup also features Aurora, Marina, Aluna, and Cut Copy.

Tickets for the Corona Capital festival are slated to go on sale Friday, June 6. For more information and additional details, fans can visit the festival’s official website.

An artist lineup can be found below:

Corona Capital Festival Artist Lineup