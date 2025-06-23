Country Rodeo Finals tickets on sale in Paso Robles at Mid-State Fair Grounds

Country Rodeo Finals return to the storied arena at California Mid-State Fair Grounds in Paso Robles on July 26, 2025, at 7 p.m. The Saturday-night showdown crowns champions across bareback, saddle bronc, bull riding and barrel racing, capping a week of Central Coast rodeo action.

Tickets are on sale now at the fairgrounds box office and via ScoreBig, where fans can lasso seats without hidden fees that often saddle online checkout pages.

This year’s finals feature top cowboys and cowgirls from the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, many fresh off circuit wins in Clovis and Salinas. Expect heart-stopping eight-second rides, lightning-fast cloverleaf patterns and a grand-entry salute to the American flag backed by a live country band.

The 8,000-seat Chumash Grandstand Arena places spectators close to the dirt, while upgraded LED scoreboards keep times and point totals in sharp focus. Early arrivals can sample Mid-State Fair staples—deep-fried artichokes, tri-tip sandwiches and local Templeton Gap wines—before settling in for the first chute gate crack.

Located halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco on Highway 101, Paso Robles offers rodeo fans boutique hotels, hot-spring spas and more than 200 wineries to round out the weekend.

