Dax tickets on sale in Chicago

Dax brings his raw, motivational hip-hop to Joe’s Bar on Weed St. in Chicago on Oct. 30, 2025, at 8 p.m. The Canadian-Nigerian lyricist behind viral tracks “Dear God” and “To Be a Man” promises an up-close set in one of the city’s favorite country-turned-hip-hop club rooms.

Tickets are available now through the venue box office and via ScoreBig, where fans can grab seats without the surprise service fees typical of other resale sites.

Known for autobiographical bars and high-energy stage presence, Dax’s 2025 tour supports his latest studio project, rumored to feature collaborations with Memphis rap royalty and Afrobeats producers. Chicago marks the Midwest leg’s only Illinois stop, giving Windy City fans a single shot to catch his fast-flowing storytelling live.

Joe’s Bar’s intimate 1,000-capacity setup will let concertgoers feel every beat of Dax’s signature spoken-word intros and arena-sized choruses. Arrive early to explore the bar’s famed South Porter Street food lineup and easy CTA access just north of downtown.

