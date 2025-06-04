Diana Ross tickets on sale in Staten Island at St. George Theatre

Diana Ross (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Diana Ross will fill the historic St. George Theatre on Staten Island with Motown magic and chart-topping glamour on Oct. 29, 2025. The Wednesday-night concert is set for 8 p.m., giving New York-area fans a rare, up-close chance to see the legendary Supreme deliver hits that shaped pop and R&B history.

Tickets for the Oct. 29 show are on sale now. While seats can be purchased at the St. George Theatre box office, savvy concertgoers can also lock theirs in through ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees.

Ross’ six-decade career boasts 12 No. 1 singles, an Oscar nomination for Lady Sings the Blues and a 2016 Presidential Medal of Freedom. Recent set lists blend Supremes staples like “Stop! In the Name of Love” and “You Can’t Hurry Love” with solo smashes “Upside Down” and “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” all delivered with the diva’s trademark sequined elegance. Between songs, Ross often shares behind-the-scenes stories that trace her journey from Detroit clubs to global superstardom.

The 1,900-seat St. George Theatre—originally opened in 1929 and lovingly restored in the early 2000s—provides an intimate backdrop for Ross’ soaring vocals and dazzling wardrobe changes. Located just blocks from the Staten Island Ferry terminal, the venue makes for an easy mid-week outing whether you’re coming from Manhattan, Brooklyn or New Jersey. Pair the concert with dinner on the North Shore waterfront or a sunset ferry ride past the Statue of Liberty for a full evening of New York City sparkle.

Expect a night of sing-along choruses, uplifting messages and a living legend proving yet again why she remains “The Boss.” Don’t miss the chance to experience Ross’ timeless showmanship in one of the city’s most charming theaters.

