Dimension tickets on sale in Philadelphia

Dimension, the drum-and-bass producer behind festival anthems “Desire” and “Alive,” brings his boundary-pushing live show to The Ave Live in Philadelphia on Sept. 5, 2025, at 9:30 p.m. Known for pairing blistering sub-bass with laser-driven production, Dimension has risen from underground U.K. clubs to global main stages, collaborating with Chase & Status and Sub Focus along the way.

Tickets are available now at The Ave Live box office and via ScoreBig, where electronic-music fans can dodge hidden fees and secure dance-floor spots with transparent pricing.

The 1,300-capacity Kensington venue—housed in a restored iron-works factory—will pack an extra punch thanks to its Martin Audio sound array and wrap-around mezzanine sightlines. Expect Dimension to deliver a high-octane 90-minute set blending dark rollers, vocal-led chart hits and unreleased dubplates teased in recent BBC Radio 1 mixes.

With Philadelphia’s fall club season just getting underway, the Friday-night date sets the tone for a month of big-room bass. Fans arriving early can explore Fishtown’s renowned craft-beer bars before stepping into The Ave’s immersive light tunnel and hitting the rail.

