Disclosure tickets on sale in San Diego at The Rady Shell

Disclosure will transform The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park into an open-air dance floor on Sept. 25, 2025, at 7 p.m. The British duo—brothers Guy and Howard Lawrence—brings its hybrid DJ-and-live-instrument show back to the States, pairing chart toppers “Latch” and “Omen” with deep-house cuts and crisp visual production timed to the San Diego sunset.

Tickets are on sale now through the venue box office and ScoreBig, where electronic-music fans can lock in grandstand or lawn seats without worrying about hidden service charges. ScoreBig delivers mobile tickets instantly, so last-minute planners can still join the party.

Disclosure’s 2025 set list mixes fresh singles from their anticipated fourth album with remixed favorites from Settle and Energy, performed on an array of analog synths, electric drums and the brothers’ trademark percussion rigs. Expect guest vocals via giant LED screens and a light show that syncs perfectly with Mission Bay’s nighttime skyline.

The Rady Shell, a 10,000-capacity waterfront amphitheater, offers 360-degree harbor views, gourmet local-chef concessions and unbeatable acoustics courtesy of its gleaming architectural canopy. Arrive early to kayak up to the dock or grab tacos at Seaport Village before catching golden hour inside the gates.

San Diego’s mild September nights and Disclosure’s slick four-on-the-floor grooves are a match made for endless dancing—don’t miss the only California tour stop.

