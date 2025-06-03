Disney On Ice: Mickey’s Search Party tickets on sale in Knoxville

Disney On Ice: Let's Dance! | Image taken from Disney On Ice's official website

Disney On Ice: Mickey’s Search Party twirls into Knoxville Civic Coliseum Oct. 2-5, 2025, bringing high-flying acrobatics, jaw-dropping stunts and a treasure-hunt storyline that stars Mickey, Minnie and a full cast of Disney favorites. The family-friendly spectacular features scenes from Coco, Moana, Frozen and more, set to iconic songs and dazzling special effects.

Tickets to all nine performances are on sale now. Fans can purchase through the Coliseum box office, but many opt for ScoreBig, where seats for major events come with no hidden fees. TicketNews readers save 10 percent using code TICKETNEWS10.

Knoxville Civic Coliseum—minutes from Market Square and the University of Tennessee campus—offers convenient parking and sightlines that keep every spin and jump in clear view. The arena has hosted Disney On Ice for decades, making it a must-see fall tradition for East Tennessee families.

