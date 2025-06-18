Ticketnews Ads
Disney On Ice tickets on sale in Atlantic City at Boardwalk Hall

Disney on Ice via Wikimedia Commons

Disney On Ice tickets on sale in Atlantic City at Boardwalk Hall

Tickets On SaleMadeline Page2 hours ago

Disney On Ice glides into Atlantic City’s historic Boardwalk Hall Arena on Nov. 8, 2025, for a 4 p.m. performance that turns the Jersey Shore into a winter wonderland. Families will watch beloved characters—from Mickey and Minnie to Elsa and Buzz Lightyear—pirouette across a sparkling rink backed by show-stopping special effects.

Tickets are on sale now at the Boardwalk Hall box office, but ScoreBig offers an easy way to grab the best seats with zero hidden service fees. What you see at checkout is exactly what you’ll pay, leaving extra room in the budget for cotton candy and souvenir wands.

This year’s production, “Find Your Hero,” weaves together stories from Frozen 2, Moana, The Little Mermaid and more, featuring gravity-defying jumps, aerial silk routines and sing-along soundtracks. Boardwalk Hall’s 10,500-seat arena will be transformed with immersive lighting that makes the Atlantic surf outside feel miles away.

ScoreBig 10% off for TicketNews readers

Disney On Ice has thrilled Shore audiences for decades, and veterans know to arrive early for the character preshow—free with every ticket. Don your favorite princess gown or superhero cape and join thousands of fans in capturing priceless family photos.

Shop for Disney On Ice tickets at Boardwalk Hall Arena on November 8, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Disney On Ice tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

Tickets On Sale

Other Tickets On Sale News from Ticketnews.com

Six The Musical tickets on sale in Chicago at CIBC Theatre

Six The Musical tickets on sale in Chicago at CIBC Theatre

Madeline Page 2 hours ago
Read More
Houston Astros tickets on sale for August-September homestand at Daikin Park

Houston Astros tickets on sale for August-September homestand at Daikin Park

Madeline Page 2 hours ago
Read More
Jonas Brothers tickets on sale in Bristow at Jiffy Lube Live

Jonas Brothers tickets on sale in Bristow at Jiffy Lube Live

Madeline Page 2 hours ago
Read More