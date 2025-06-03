Disney On Ice tickets on sale in Baltimore at CFG Bank Arena

Disney on Ice via Wikimedia Commons

Disney On Ice brings its storybook spectacular to the newly renovated CFG Bank Arena in downtown Baltimore, October 16-19, 2025. Seven performances invite Charm City families to cheer on Moana, Buzz Lightyear and the Disney Princesses as they conquer the rink with jaw-dropping stunts and larger-than-life sets.

Seats are available now from the arena box office and ScoreBig. Choosing ScoreBig means no hidden ticket fees and an instant 10 percent savings with promo code TICKETNEWS10—perfect for groups planning a memorable night out.

This edition of Disney On Ice features state-of-the-art projections, interactive moments and beloved songs such as “Let It Go,” “How Far I’ll Go,” and “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” Audiences of all ages will experience the magic of Disney movies unfolding on ice through skillful choreography and vibrant costume design.

CFG Bank Arena reopened in 2023 after a $200 million makeover that upgraded seats, sightlines and concessions. Located steps from Camden Yards and Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, the venue offers easy public-transit access and plenty of pre-show dining options.

