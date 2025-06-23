Dolly Parton Announces Six-Show Las Vegas Residency at Caesars Palace

Dolly Parton will return to Las Vegas this December for a limited concert residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The residency, titled Dolly: Live in Las Vegas, will take place on December 4, 6, 7, 10, 12, and 13. Parton will perform a selection of songs from across her seven-decade career, including hits such as “9 to 5,” “Jolene,” “I Will Always Love You,” and “Coat of Many Colors.”

“I haven’t worked Vegas in years and I’ve always loved singing there,” Parton said in a statement. “I’m looking so forward to the shows in The Colosseum at Caesars and I hope you are as well. See you there!”

This marks Parton’s first extended run of shows in Las Vegas since the early 1990s, when she performed a short series of concerts at the former Mirage Hotel alongside Kenny Rogers.

Tickets for the residency go on sale to the public on Wednesday, June 25, at 10 a.m. PT through Ticketmaster.

Other artists with residencies at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace include Rod Stewart, Kelly Clarkson, Alanis Morrisette, Jerry Seinfeld and Ricky Martin.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit Dolly Parton’s official website.

A complete list of residency dates can be found below:

12/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

12/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

12/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

12/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

12/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace