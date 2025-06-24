Dolly Parton tickets on sale in Las Vegas at The Colosseum

Dolly Parton is extending her highly anticipated Las Vegas run, adding four more shows to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace this December. The country-music icon will now sparkle on the Strip at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 7; Wednesday, Dec. 10; Friday, Dec. 12; and Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025. Expect timeless classics—from “Jolene” to “9 to 5”—plus fresh cuts from her rock-influenced album “Rockstar.”

Parton last played The Colosseum more than a decade ago, and the 4,100-seat venue’s LED walls and pristine acoustics will elevate her storytelling to new heights. Between holiday décor on the Strip and Dolly’s trademark rhinestone glamour, these shows promise a picture-perfect December getaway.

The Colosseum’s central location at Caesars Palace puts world-class dining and entertainment within steps, making it easy to turn one night with Dolly into a full Las Vegas experience. Early purchase is strongly advised—the first two shows sold briskly, and demand for the newly added dates is already surging.

Dolly Parton Las Vegas Dates