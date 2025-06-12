Drake Milligan tickets on sale in Colorado Springs at The Whiskey Rose

Drake Milligan (Image via the artist's official website)

Drake Milligan—the breakout country crooner who wowed millions on America’s Got Talent—heads to The Whiskey Rose in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Nov. 22 2025. The 8 p.m. club date offers an up-close glimpse at the Texas-born singer’s neo-traditional sound, which channels George Strait charm with modern swagger.

Since releasing his debut album Dallas/Fort Worth, Milligan has earned comparisons to ’90s-era country icons thanks to barn-burners like “Sounds Like Something I’d Do” and heartfelt ballads “Over Drinkin’ Under Thinkin’.” His energetic stage presence—part honky-tonk, part Elvis-esque showman—has landed him slots on tours with Brooks & Dunn and at festivals from Stagecoach to Calgary Stampede.

The Whiskey Rose, an 800-capacity saloon in the city’s historic Old Colorado City, boasts a spacious dance floor, vintage neon and a state-of-the-art sound system ideal for Milligan’s big-band backup. Fans can expect fiddle solos, pedal-steel flourishes and plenty of two-step opportunities beneath strings of Edison bulbs.

Country enthusiasts across the Front Range won’t want to miss this Saturday-night showcase of one of Nashville’s brightest newcomers.

