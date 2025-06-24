Duran Duran tickets on sale in Manchester at Co-Op Live

Duran Duran returns to the U.K. for a Halloween-night concert at the brand-new Co-Op Live arena in Manchester at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will unload a catalog spanning “Hungry Like the Wolf,” “Ordinary World” and cuts from their 2023 album “Danse Macabre.”

Tickets are available via the venue and ScoreBig, which delivers transparent pricing and no hidden fees.

The Manchester stop is among the first major gigs at Co-Op Live, a next-generation venue touting world-class acoustics, 32 premium bars and eco-friendly design. Fans can expect immersive visuals, laser-lit staging and a set list that nods to the band’s four-decade career.

Duran Duran’s enduring popularity makes demand intense whenever the band plays Northern England. Early purchase is strongly advised, especially for floor and lower-bowl sections.

