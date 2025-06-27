Erykah Badu & The Alchemist tickets on sale in Charlotte at The Fillmore

Neo-soul high priestess Erykah Badu teams with hip-hop super-producer The Alchemist for a genre-bending set at Charlotte’s The Fillmore on Aug. 21, 2025. The one-night collaboration pairs Badu’s astral vocals on staples like “On & On” and “Bag Lady” with Alchemist’s jazz-tinged MPC beats—an intimate club date that’s certain to sell out fast.

Tickets are on sale now through The Fillmore, but savvy fans head to ScoreBig, which lists seats with no hidden service charges.

Badu rarely plays venues under 2,000 capacity; the 1,800-seat Fillmore offers up-close energy reminiscent of her early ’90s Dallas club gigs. Alchemist, fresh off Grammy nods for collaborations with Freddie Gibbs and Earl Sweatshirt, will spin live remixes between Badu’s instrument-switching interludes—expect cosmic improv and surprise medleys.

The Fillmore sits in Charlotte’s AvidXchange Music Factory district, with ample parking and Lynx light-rail access. Doors open 6:30 p.m.; show at 8 p.m.—arrive early for pre-show vinyl pop-ups and custom incense stands curated by BaduWorld Market.

