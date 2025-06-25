Erykah Badu tickets on sale in Miami Beach at The Fillmore

Erykah Badu joins producer-DJ The Alchemist for a one-night stand at The Fillmore Miami Beach on Aug. 19, 2025. The neo-soul icon, whose classics “On & On” and “Bag Lady” redefined R&B in the late ’90s, returns to South Florida with a fresh mash-up of jazzy grooves, hip-hop beats and cosmic visuals.

Tickets are available now at the Jackie Gleason Theater box office and fee-free via ScoreBig, which lists major shows without the hidden surcharges that inflate final prices elsewhere.

Badu’s live sets are famously unpredictable—she may improvise an extended funk vamp, drop spoken-word wisdom or invite the crowd to finish a chorus. Pairing with The Alchemist adds crate-digging samples and live MPC wizardry, elevating classics from Mama’s Gun alongside new material teased on social media. Miami Beach’s Art Deco district provides a vibey oceanfront backdrop for a midsummer jam that’s certain to attract fans from across the Southeast.

Whether you’re chasing vintage soul or looking for a late-season festival-level experience indoors, this collaboration promises genre-bending chemistry inside an acoustically pristine hall that seats just 2,400. Secure seats early—they’ll vanish faster than incense smoke at a Badu show.

Shop for Erykah Badu & The Alchemist tickets at The Fillmore Miami Beach on Aug. 19, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Erykah Badu & The Alchemist tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.