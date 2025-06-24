Erykah Badu tickets on sale in Orlando at House of Blues

By Madeline Page 53 seconds ago
Erykah Badu via ScoreBig
Erykah Badu teams with visionary producer The Alchemist for a genre-bending night at House of Blues Orlando at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025. The neo-soul trailblazer’s first Central Florida appearance in five years promises hits like “On & On,” “Bag Lady” and selections from her upcoming studio project, all layered over The Alchemist’s jazz-laced hip-hop beats.

Tickets are available through the House of Blues box office, yet many fans are turning to ScoreBig for transparent, fee-free prices on mezzanine tables, floor spots and balcony views. ScoreBig also offers instant-delivery mobile tickets—perfect for last-minute planners navigating Orlando’s tourist-season traffic.

House of Blues’ 2,100-capacity setting places every fan within shouting distance of the stage, amplifying Badu’s improvisational interludes and The Alchemist’s live MPC flourishes. Located in Disney Springs, the venue provides pre-show dining and post-show nightlife without leaving the complex.

Badu’s concerts double as communal celebrations—expect extended outros, unexpected covers and audience-led call-and-response moments that transform the set list nightly. Early arrival is encouraged; Orlando shows often sell out well before doors open.

