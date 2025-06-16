Escape to Coconino Returns with Two-Day Festival in Flagstaff

The quiet beauty of the Coconino National Forest will be anything but subdued this summer as Escape to Coconino returns to Fort Tuthill County Park for a two-day celebration of music, nature, and community.

Set for July 18-19, the festival will transform the Pepsi Amphitheater into a vibrant hub for bass music lovers, hosted by promoters Relentless Beats and R Entertainment North.

Anchoring the weekend’s lineup are headliners Of the Trees, Ganja White Night, Boogie T, and Jade Cicada, each bringing their distinct styles to the pine-shrouded venue near Flagstaff, Arizona. The event builds on the growing reputation of Coconino as a destination festival, combining immersive musical experiences with the region’s scenic backdrop.

Friday’s performers include Of the Trees, Jade Cicada, Maddy O’Neal, YDG, Flamingosis, Toadface, and Nealson. Saturday keeps the energy rolling with sets from Ganja White Night, Boogie T, Ravenscoon, Jantsen, Manic Focus, Austeria, and Stevie Nova.

Organizers are leaning into the camping-friendly spirit of the area, offering a guide to nearby campgrounds and lodging for those hoping to soak up the outdoors alongside the beats. The festival will also feature art installations, interactive experiences, and local food vendors to round out the weekend atmosphere.

Tickets for Escape to Coconino are on sale now at escapetococonino.com, with both two-day and single-day passes available. Payment plans and merch add-ons are also offered for fans looking to lock-in early.

Full festival details, including site activations and performance schedules, are expected in the coming weeks.