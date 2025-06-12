Evanescence tickets on sale in Tuscaloosa at Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater

Evanescence (Image via ScoreBig)

Evanescence will unleash its symphonic-metal sound at Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Sept. 11, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. The riverfront venue’s sweeping lawn and covered pavilion promise an atmospheric setting for hits such as “Bring Me to Life,” “Going Under” and the haunting ballad “My Immortal.”

Tickets for the one-night stop are on sale now. Fans can buy at the amphitheater box office or through ScoreBig, which lists seats with no hidden service fees—ideal for stretching the budget to merch tables stocked with limited-edition tour vinyl.

Led by powerhouse vocalist Amy Lee, Evanescence has captivated audiences for two decades, blending classically inspired piano lines with thunderous guitars. The band’s The Bitter Truth era has earned rave reviews for its mix of fresh anthems and nostalgic nods to the Grammy-winning debut Fallen. Tuscaloosa marks their first Alabama appearance since 2018, giving Gulf fans a rare chance to hear Lee’s soaring mezzo-soprano live.

Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater, situated along the Black Warrior River, accommodates roughly 7,500 concertgoers with plentiful concessions and easy access off Jack Warner Parkway. Arrive early to stroll the Riverwalk, then settle in as dusk turns the open sky into a natural light show that pairs perfectly with Evanescence’s dramatic stage production.

Shop for Evanescence tickets at Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater on September 11, 2025

