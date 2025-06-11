Fans Face Hours-Long Queues to See Tom Felton in ‘Harry Potter and The Cursed Child’

Tom Felton | Photo via 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

Tom Felton is reprising his role as Draco Malfoy in the Broadway show “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” for a limited engagement this year, and already, wizards and witches across the world have flooded the online queue during a presale Tuesday morning.

Felton will begin performances at the Lyric Theatre on November 11 for a 19-week engagement, running through March 22.

Tickets were available starting with a presale at 11 a.m. ET. Fans had to pre-register for access to the sale and received an email Monday night with a unique link. At 10:30 a.m., the “waiting room” opened, and at 11 a.m., fans were randomly assigned a place in the purchase queue.

Those hoping to score tickets took to social media to share their experiences; fans complained of hours-long wait times. At the start of the sale, there were nearly 70,000 people in the queue.

The queue to buy tickets to the stage play ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ is insane! 😳 Everyone wants to see Tom Felton as Draco Malfoy again. 🐍 pic.twitter.com/8ux5tV3vaX — Harry Potter Universe (@HPotterUniverse) June 10, 2025

been in line for 4 hours and still 17k people in front of me for Cursed Child tickets 😅 GET OUT OF LINE YALL — Harley (@HarleyRayce) June 10, 2025

I’m going to see Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway!! (After waiting in a queue of 64,000 people)https://t.co/3i39kTC60A — Nick Maj (@nickmajurovski) June 10, 2025

Those who were unable to score presale tickets can still attempt to get seats for the limited run during the general sale Thursday, June 12 at 10 a.m. ET here.

“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” — the magical story that takes place 19 years after “Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows” — arrived on Broadway in 2018 and last year, and became the fifth longest-running Broadway play in history, surpassing 1978’s “Deathtrap.”

The play delves into the story of Harry’s son, Albus, who befriends Scorpius Malfoy — the son of Harry’s rival, Draco. Both boys enter a journey where they’re met with the power to change the past — and future — forever.

Following its Broadway debut, the show has received high praise; Forbes described the production as “one of the most defining pop culture events of the decade.” It also broke a Broadway record in preview sales and won nine Olivier Awards for its original West End run.