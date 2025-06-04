Foreigner tickets on sale in Rama at Casino Rama Entertainment Centre

Foreigner (Photo: Andreas Lawen, Fotandi, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Foreigner will bring more than four decades of arena-rock anthems to Casino Rama Entertainment Centre in Rama, Ontario, on Sept. 18, 2025. The Thursday-night set begins at 8 p.m., giving cottage-country music fans a rare chance to hear classics like “Cold as Ice,” “Urgent” and the power-ballad staple “I Want to Know What Love Is” in an intimate, 5,000-seat theatre.

Tickets for the Sept. 18 date are on sale now. While seats can be purchased at the Casino Rama box office, savvy concertgoers can also score theirs through ScoreBig, which lists tickets to major events with no hidden fees.

Led by founding guitarist and Songwriters Hall of Famer Mick Jones, Foreigner’s current lineup features dynamic vocalist Kelly Hansen, whose soaring tenor has fronted the band for nearly 20 years. The group’s “Feels Like the Last Time” tour has earned rave reviews for its note-perfect harmonies, sax-powered solos and high-energy staging that channels the heyday of late-’70s FM radio. Expect sing-along choruses, blistering guitar duels and a mid-show acoustic segment that spotlights deep cuts such as “Girl on the Moon.”

Casino Rama Entertainment Centre—located about 90 minutes north of Toronto—pairs modern production with resort amenities, letting fans turn concert night into a mini-getaway. Arrive early to enjoy tables at the on-site casino, dinner at one of the resort’s eight restaurants or a stroll along nearby Lake Couchiching before the lights dim.

Foreigner’s catalog has generated ten multi-platinum albums and been streamed more than a billion times worldwide, yet the band remains a touring powerhouse, routinely selling out theatres across North America. Don’t miss this chance to hear rock standards performed by the musicians who helped write the soundtrack of the ’80s—no passport required for GTA residents looking for a late-summer road trip.

