Frozen – The Musical tickets on sale in Fort Lauderdale at Amaturo Theater

Frozen – The Musical is set to bring Elsa, Anna and the wintery magic of Arendelle to South Florida this holiday season. The beloved Disney stage adaptation will play multiple performances at the Amaturo Theater at Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale between December 13 and December 26, 2025, giving families four chances to see the hit show live.

Since debuting on Broadway, Frozen – The Musical has dazzled audiences with its Tony-nominated costumes, spectacular special effects and the unforgettable anthem “Let It Go.” The touring production retains the breath-taking sets and new songs penned exclusively for the stage, making it a must-see for both Disney devotees and theater lovers.

Fort Lauderdale theatergoers can expect a two-act spectacle that expands the film’s story, deepens the sisterly bond at its heart and showcases show-stopping numbers like “Monster” and “Hygge.” Whether you’re planning a family outing or a festive date night, the intimate 590-seat Amaturo Theater offers an up-close view of every snow-covered scene.

