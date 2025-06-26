Fujii Kaze tickets on sale for Bimbo’s 365 Club in San Francisco

Fujii Kaze follows up his Texas stop with an intimate set at historic Bimbo’s 365 Club in San Francisco on Aug. 7, 2025, 8 p.m. The 600-capacity North Beach venue, opened in 1931, is famed for art-deco interiors and sterling acoustics—ideal for Kaze’s piano-driven pop fusion.

While the club sells tickets directly, West Coast fans can avoid service-fee sticker shock by locking in seats at ScoreBig. Expect an eclectic set list, from the soul-stirring “Tabiji” to crowd-favor “Matsuri,” delivered with the warmth and spontaneity that has earned Kaze a reputation for turning venues into living rooms.

Given Bimbo’s modest size, this date is likely to sell out faster than the tour’s theater stops, making early purchase essential. After the show, fans can spill into nearby cafés and late-night eateries that keep North Beach pulsing well past midnight.

