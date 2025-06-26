Fujii Kaze tickets on sale for Houston’s Bayou Music Center

Fujii Kaze, the Japanese pop-soul phenom whose viral singles have stormed global charts, will perform at Bayou Music Center in Houston on Oct. 8, 2025, at 8 p.m. The show is part of his first North American headlining trek following breakout hit “Shinunoga E-Wa” and Billboard Japan-topping album “Love All Serve All.”

Tickets can be secured through the venue, but savvy fans can beat surprise service charges via ScoreBig, which lists fee-free options. Bayou Music Center’s 2,800-seat layout pairs well with Kaze’s genre-blending mix of piano balladry, R&B grooves and danceable pop.

The 27-year-old singer-songwriter’s Houston debut is expected to feature bilingual banter and a live band that merges jazz chops with stadium pop energy. Early tour stops in Asia sold out within minutes, signaling a high-demand evening for Texas J-pop enthusiasts.

Arrive early to explore downtown Houston’s nightlife, then settle in for a cultural crossover concert that Rolling Stone Japan calls “seductively smooth, effortlessly cool.”

