G-Dragon tickets on sale in Los Angeles at Crypto.com Arena

G-Dragon, the visionary leader of BIGBANG, returns to the U.S. stage with a solo show at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sept. 5, 2025, at 8 p.m. The K-pop icon’s first stateside appearance in over six years promises a career-spanning set packed with avant-garde visuals, live band reinterpretations and fan-favorite hits like “Crooked” and “Untitled, 2014.”

G-Dragon’s solo tours are renowned for haute-couture fashion, immersive stage design and surprise guest cameos. Crypto.com Arena’s 18,000-seat bowl and upgraded sound system will showcase both the artist’s hip-hop roots and experimental new tracks rumored for his upcoming album.

Labor Day weekend traffic can be heavy around L.A. Live, so plan to arrive early for pre-show dining or merch shopping. VIP and sound-check packages tend to vanish quickly whenever GD hits the road—fans should act fast to secure prime spots.

