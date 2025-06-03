Ticketnews Ads
Gabriel Iglesias tickets on sale in Bangor at Cross Insurance Center

Gabriel Iglesias (Image via ScoreBig)

Gabriel Iglesias makes his Bangor debut at Cross Insurance Center on Sept. 28, 2025. The 8,000-seat venue welcomes the California comic’s upbeat storytelling and vocal sound effects.

or visit the arena's ticket office.

Located steps from the scenic Penobscot River, the facility offers ample parking and downtown dining for a stress-free Sunday night out.

Shop for Gabriel Iglesias tickets in Bangor on September 28 2025

