Gabriel Iglesias tickets on sale in Rochester at Blue Cross Arena

Gabriel Iglesias (Image via ScoreBig)

Gabriel Iglesias brings his high-energy “Fluffy” comedy to Blue Cross Arena in Rochester on Sept. 20, 2025. From animated voices to personal tales about family and food, Iglesias’ material resonates across generations.

Skip surprise service charges by grabbing seats at ScoreBig—use code TICKETNEWS10 for 10 percent off—or buy at the arena box office.

The 11,000-seat downtown venue sits along the Genesee River, within walking distance of local restaurants perfect for a pre-show bite.

Gabriel Iglesias tickets at Blue Cross Arena on September 20 2025

