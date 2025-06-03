Gabriel Iglesias tickets on sale in Toronto at Scotiabank Arena

Gabriel Iglesias (Image via ScoreBig)

Gabriel Iglesias—known worldwide as “Fluffy”—brings his feel-good comedy to Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Sept. 19, 2025. Fans can expect new stories, lightning-fast impressions and his signature sound-effect punchlines inside the 19,000-seat home of the Maple Leafs and Raptors.

Tickets are on sale now through the arena box office and ScoreBig, where buyers face no hidden fees and score 10 percent off with code TICKETNEWS10.

Iglesias’ animated Netflix special I’m Sorry for What I Said When I Was Hungry and his role in Mr. Iglesias have cemented him as one of today’s most-watched comedians. Toronto marks the first Canadian stop on this leg of his tour.

Shop for Gabriel Iglesias tickets at Scotiabank Arena on September 19 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Gabriel Iglesias tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.