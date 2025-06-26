Gathering of the Juggalos 2025: Insane Clown Posse, GWAR

The time has come again for the annual Gathering of the Juggalos.

The 25th edition of the festival returns to Thornville, Ohio’s Legend Valley from August 13 to 16, with headlining sets by the festival founders and horrorcore duo of Insane Clown Posse. GWAR is also set to headline the weekend, with notable performances from Belushi Speedball, Fight from Within, Immortal Technique, and Tech N9NE.

This year, Juggalos can look forward to performances spread across three separate stages: the Legendary Stage, the Iconic Stage, and the Detonation stage, as well as an additional Comedy Stage. Throughout the weekend, ICP will run multiple sets across four days on the Legendary Stage, with a special performance celebrating “The Wraith: Shangri-La.”

Acts like Green Jelly, Mary Tyler Whores, and The Convalescence will take over the Iconic Stage, while numerous underground rappers will get a chance to make their mark on the Detonation Stage.

Aside from the music, GOTJ features side shows, contests, and more activities.

Festival organizers noted on their official website that “the 25th anniversary of the Gathering of the Juggalos is upon us in all its magnificent glory!”

“We have gathered each year from all around the world to experience wonders untold and now the Gathering of all Gatherings is here!” a statement on the website reads. “A time for all Juggalos to embark on a quest to make their way to join their entire family for this paramount undertaking the likes of which have never been seen! If you have never been to a Gathering in your life…then this would be the one!”

GOTJ tickets are on sale now via the festival’s official website, including general admission tickets, ICP VIP passes, car passes, and campsite tickets.

GOTJ was first founded by Jumpsteady, ICP, and their record label in 2000. It is hosted annually by Psychopathic Records and has been dubbed the “Juggalo Woodstock,” known for its concerts, wrestling, games, contests, karaoke, and more.