Gillian Welch & David Rawlings tickets on sale in Houston

Gillian Welch and longtime partner David Rawlings bring their spellbinding Americana harmonies to Cullen Performance Hall in Houston on Aug. 15, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. Armed with nothing more than two vintage acoustics and a pair of close-miked voices, the duo turns each venue into an intimate front-porch session steeped in Appalachian tradition.

Tickets for the one-night engagement are on sale at the University of Houston box office and via ScoreBig, where folk fans can avoid hidden service charges.

Expect Welch and Rawlings to pull from Grammy-winning album All the Good Times, Americana staples like “Look at Miss Ohio,” and Rawlings’s fleet-fingered solo turns such as “Cumberland Gap.” Their storytelling banter often references Texas songwriting heroes, making the Houston stop a likely setting for surprise Townes Van Zandt or Guy Clark covers.

Cullen Performance Hall’s 1,500 seats, renowned for crisp acoustics since 1950, place every fan within 100 feet of the stage—ideal for catching Rawlings’s intricate flat-picking and Welch’s subtle vocal nuances. Located on campus just off I-45, the venue offers convenient parking garages and pre-show dining in the bustling Third Ward.

Shop for Gillian Welch & David Rawlings tickets at Cullen Performance Hall on August 15, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Gillian Welch & David Rawlings tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.