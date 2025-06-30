Girls Night Out tour tickets on sale in Savannah at Enmarket Arena

Ashanti headlines the R&B-packed “Girls Night Out” tour stop at Savannah’s Enmarket Arena on Sept. 26, 2025 at 7:30 p.m., joined by Trey Songz, Mario, Lloyd and Bobby V. The star-studded lineup promises a night of 2000s chart nostalgia—from “Foolish” to “Bottoms Up”—mixed with fresh material.

Tickets are on sale now at the arena box office and, fee-free, through ScoreBig. The marketplace lists floor packages and budget upper-bowl options without the sticker shock of hidden processing costs.

Fresh off her Grammy Lifetime Achievement recognition, Ashanti continues to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her self-titled debut, while Trey Songz teases new singles. Savannah marks the tour’s only Georgia date, giving Coastal Empire fans a rare chance to see five platinum artists under one roof.

Enmarket Arena’s 9,500-seat design offers intimate acoustics ideal for R&B harmonies and slow-jam sing-alongs. Arrive early—DJ sets and collaborative tracks among the performers have been tour highlights, and merch lines get lengthy.

Shop for Girls Night Out tickets at Enmarket Arena on Sept. 26, 2025

