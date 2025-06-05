Glastonbury Confirms Full 2025 Lineup and Hints at Surprise Performances

Glastonbury Festival has unveiled its complete lineup and stage times for 2025, confirming a weekend with over 3,000 performances and teasing a number of surprise appearances. The event is slated to take place at Worthy Farm from June 25 to 29.

This year’s Pyramid Stage headliners include The 1975, Neil Young, Rod Stewart, and Olivia Rodrigo, each set to lead the main stage bill across the weekend. The Other Stage will feature performances from Loyle Carner, Charli XCX, and The Prodigy, alongside Wolf Alice, Busta Rhymes, Noah Kahan, Gracie Abrams, and Doechii.

In keeping with Glastonbury tradition, the lineup announcement comes with the promise of surprises. A total of 56 performance slots are currently listed as ‘to be announced,’ including a particularly high-profile gap on the Pyramid Stage on Friday evening, positioned just ahead of Alanis Morissette’s scheduled appearance.

A mysterious act billed as ‘Patchwork’ is also slated to perform on the Pyramid Stage on Saturday, sparking widespread speculation among festivalgoers. One theory suggests the alias may belong to American trio Haim, who are scheduled for a one-off UK date in Margate on June 27, coinciding with the festival. Some fans have pointed to a possible literary reference tied to the name, further fueling the rumor.

Additionally, drum and bass veterans Fabio & Grooverider will open the Other Stage on Friday, performing orchestral versions of their tracks with the Outlook Orchestra. Pop duo Rizzle Kicks, singer-songwriter Nadine Shah, Good Neighbours, and Louis Dunford also join the Other Stage bill.

West Holts will welcome the likes of Glass Beams and Argentine duo Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso, while Jalen Ngonda, Ichiko Aoba, Horsegirl, John Glacier, and Geordie Greep have been added to the Park Stage lineup. The Park will also host an unannounced set on Saturday evening.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit the official Glastonbury Festival website.