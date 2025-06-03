Ticketnews Ads
Hamilton tickets on sale in Boston at Citizens Bank Opera House

Hamilton returns to Citizens Bank Opera House in Boston for a six-week residence running Sept. 23–Nov. 2, 2025. The award-winning musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda fuses hip-hop, R&B and traditional show tunes to tell the revolutionary story of America’s “ten-dollar Founding Father,” Alexander Hamilton, and has become a cultural phenomenon since its 2015 Broadway debut.

Tickets to every Boston performance are on sale now.

Boston first welcomed Hamilton in 2018, selling out weeks in advance; demand is expected to surge again as the production features a brand-new touring cast, a live 11-piece orchestra and the show’s signature turntable staging. Citizens Bank Opera House—built in 1928 and impeccably restored—offers ornate gilded décor, excellent sightlines and walkable access to the Theatre District’s dining scene.

Whether you missed the smash hit the first time around or want to experience the story anew, this fall’s engagement provides nearly 50 chances to be in “the room where it happens.”

