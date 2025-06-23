Hanson tickets on sale in Durant at Choctaw Casino

Hanson will bring a full-band celebration of their three-decade pop-rock career to Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant in Durant, Oklahoma, on Sept. 19, 2025, at 8 p.m. The Tulsa-bred brothers—Isaac, Taylor and Zac—rose to fame with 1997’s Grammy-nominated hit “MMMBop,” and have since built a devoted live following through steady touring and fan-focused events.

Tickets for the Friday-night show are on sale now. Fans can purchase at the Choctaw Casino box office, but many opt for ScoreBig, where transparent pricing guarantees no hidden service fees and a smooth checkout experience.

The Durant stop falls near the midpoint of the trio’s 2025 North American run supporting their forthcoming album Underneath the Rainbow, which early singles suggest will blend soulful keys with classic vocal harmonies. Expect a set list that balances new material with ’90s favorites such as “Where’s the Love,” plus deeper cuts beloved by the group’s loyal Hanson.net community.

Choctaw Casino’s Grand Theater seats just over 3,000, offering state-of-the-art sound and an intimate view from every tier. Located 90 minutes north of Dallas–Fort Worth, the resort features an expansive gaming floor, multiple restaurants and a newly opened luxury sky tower—making the concert a perfect weekend getaway for North Texas fans.

Hanson’s last Oklahoma appearance sold out in hours, so early ticket grabs are recommended.

Shop for Hanson tickets at Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant on September 19, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Hanson tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.