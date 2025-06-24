Home Free tickets on sale in Charlotte at Knight Theatre

Home Free, the viral a-cappella country quintet, brings its soulful harmonies to Knight Theatre at Levine Center for the Arts in Charlotte at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025. Fresh off hundreds of millions of YouTube streams, the group’s newest tour blends originals from “So Long Dixie” with inventive covers of country and pop staples.

Tickets are on sale now through the Knight Theatre box office and ScoreBig, the fan-friendly marketplace that lists seats to sold-out shows without hidden service fees. Shoppers can compare orchestra, mezzanine and balcony pricing in real time—a major plus for families and groups.

Since winning NBC’s “The Sing-Off,” Home Free has evolved into one of the genre’s most in-demand touring acts, performing to packed houses worldwide. Their Charlotte stop provides a rare opportunity to experience the group’s five-part vocal mastery in an acoustically tuned 1,200-seat hall that places every audience member within 135 feet of the stage.

Fans can expect toe-tapping renditions of “Ring of Fire,” “Man of Constant Sorrow” and creative mashups that showcase the group’s tight beatboxing and soaring lead vocals. Arrive early to enjoy the Levine Center’s art installations and restaurants before the show.

