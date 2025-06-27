Home Free tickets on sale in Evansville at Victory Theatre

A-cappella country quintet Home Free brings its “Crazy(er) Life” tour to Evansville’s historic Victory Theatre on Oct. 25, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. The Minnesota group—winners of NBC’s The Sing-Off—uses only voice and beatbox to reimagine hits like “Ring of Fire,” “Man of Constant Sorrow,” and recent viral mash-ups with Texas Hill.

Tickets are on sale now. Tri-State fans can grab seats at the Ford Center box office, but the easiest path is ScoreBig, which lists prices with no hidden service fees.

Victory Theatre’s 1,900 Art Deco seats provide pristine acoustics for Home Free’s five-part harmonies and comedic banter. The current set list leans on originals from 2024’s Land of the Free, Vol. 2, plus patriotic medleys timed for Veterans Day season.

Located on Main Street, the venue offers garage parking and riverfront dining nearby. Doors open at 6 p.m.; VIP ticket holders get a pre-show Q&A and exclusive performance.

Shop for Home Free tickets at Victory Theatre on October 25, 2025

