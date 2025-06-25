Home Free tickets on sale in Rockford at Coronado PAC

Home Free, the five-man a-cappella country sensation, brings its velvety harmonies to Rockford’s Coronado Performing Arts Center on Oct. 26 2025. Fresh off viral YouTube covers and a globe-trotting tour schedule, the “Sing Your Dream” stars mix Nashville twang with beat-box rhythm and lush vocal bass for a sound that’s all instruments — no guitars needed.

Tickets are on sale now at the historic Coronado box office and via ScoreBig, where buyers dodge hidden fees while securing the best seats.

Fans can look forward to creative mash-ups — think John Denver meets Ed Sheeran — alongside original songs that highlight the group’s tight blend and playful stage banter. Built in 1927, the 2 400-seat Coronado dazzles with Spanish Baroque details and excellent sightlines, making intimate vocal moments resonate and big crowd sing-alongs soar.

Northern Illinois rarely sees national touring a-cappella acts of this calibre, so expect ticket demand from Chicago suburbs and southern Wisconsin alike. Whether you’re a longtime “Home Fry” or curious newcomer, this fall evening promises toe-tapping country charm — no amps required.

