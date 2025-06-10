Home Run Derby tickets on sale in Atlanta at Truist Park

MLB All-Star Game (Image via ScoreBig)

MLB Home Run Derby lights up Atlanta’s Truist Park on July 14, 2025, kicking off All-Star Week with tape-measure blasts and bracket-style drama. The Braves’ battery-lit skyline will frame sluggers launching 440-foot moonshots into the Chop House.

Tickets are on sale now. While the Braves ticket office lists seats, ScoreBig posts transparent prices on everything from dugout boxes to outfield party decks—no hidden fees.

Fans can expect between-round concerts, on-field interviews and Statcast graphics tracking every launch angle. Arrive early for the All-Star Red Carpet along Battery Atlanta and collect limited-edition Derby merch.

