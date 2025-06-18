Houston Astros tickets on sale for August-September homestand at Daikin Park

Houston Astros fans can lock in seats now for six late-summer home games as the reigning AL powerhouse hosts rivals at Daikin Park. The stretch begins Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, and runs through Monday, Sept. 15, giving Space City faithful multiple chances to watch star sluggers José Altuve, Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker chase another postseason berth.

Single-game tickets are on sale through the Daikin Park box office and ScoreBig. ScoreBig lists ticket prices up front, with no hidden fees, and offers instant delivery so you can head straight to the turnstiles on game day.

The August series versus the Boston Red Sox rekindles a recent playoff rivalry, followed by a weekend set with Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels, and capped by a September showdown against the Texas Rangers for Lone Star bragging rights. Expect fireworks—literal and figurative—when these opponents take the field under the Houston skyline.

Daikin Park’s roof keeps the Texas heat at bay, while new outfield LED boards and expanded concessions upgrade the fan experience. Whether you’re hunting foul-ball souvenirs or sampling the stadium’s famous brisket tacos, every night promises October-level intensity.

Upcoming Houston Astros games

