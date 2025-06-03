iHeartRadio Music Festival 2025: Jelly Roll, Mariah Carey and Ed Sheeran Among Headliners

The iHeartRadio Music Festival will make its return to Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena. Set for September 19 and 20, the 2025 edition of the festival will feature headlining performances from Jelly Roll, Tate McRae, Mariah Carey, Maroon 5, and Ed Sheeran.

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the annual event will bring together a wide-ranging slate of performers representing pop, rock, hip-hop, country, and more. Among the additional acts confirmed for this year’s edition are Bryan Adams, Feid, GloRilla, John Fogerty, Justice, Lil Wayne, LL COOL J, Sammy Hagar, The Offspring, and Tim McGraw.

Notably, the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Festival will also be broadcast live via iHeartMedia radio stations across more than 150 markets nationwide. Hulu will serve as the festival’s official streaming partner, with both nights of performances live streamed exclusively to subscribers.

| RELATED: 2025 Capital Summertime Ball: Mariah Carey, Benson Boone, Lola Young, Reneé Rapp |

In addition to live performances, iHeartMedia plans to engage audiences nationwide through a summerlong on-air and online promotion, giving listeners the chance to win trips to attend the festival in Las Vegas.

Tickets for the general public will be available starting Friday, June 13, at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT through AXS.com. Capital One cardholders will have access to an exclusive presale beginning Wednesday, June 11, at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT, continuing through Friday morning or while presale tickets remain available.

Complete information about the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Festival, including ticketing and updates to the performer lineup, is available at iHeartRadio.com/festival.