Inkcarceration Reveals Set Times, Lineup Changes for 2025 Festival

Festivalgoers — you’ve been arraigned.

Inkcarceration, Ohio’s music and tattoo festival, has revealed set times for its seventh edition, as well as additional onsite experiences and an updated lineup for the event this summer. The festival is set to take place at the Ohio State Reformatory — known as the filming location for “Shawshank Redemption” — in Mansfield, Ohio from July 18 to 20.

As previously announced, festivalgoers can look forward to headlining performances from Falling in Reverse, Slipknot, and Five Finger Death Punch.

Falling in Reverse will kick-off the weekend on Friday; the group last released Popular Monster in 2024. Metalcore groups I Prevail, Chiodos, Sleep Theory, and Beartooth will also take the stage, as well as metal groups Parkway Drive, Killswitch Engage, The Amity Affliction, Drain, The Devil Wears Prada, and Bodysnatcher.

Find Friday’s schedule below:

Saturday will see a headlining performance from Slipknot, who just celebrated their 25th anniversary. Goth and shock rock artist Marilyn Manson will perform, followed by deathcore’s Slaughter to Prevail, Acid Bath, and Emmure, metal’s Kublai Khan TX, August Burns Red, and Spite, along with metalcore’s The Dillinger Escape Plan, Dayseeker, The Plot In You, and Until I Wake.

See Saturday’s lineup below:

Five Finger Death Punch takes center stage on Sunday, who dropped the deluxe edition of their ninth studio album Afterlife last year. The festival will close-out with sets from the reunited rock icons Crossfade and Three Days Grace — once again fronted by Adam Gontier. Metal’s Lamb of God, In This Moment, and Crystal Lake will also perform, as well as metalcore’s Architects, Bilmuri, Currents, Attila, and We Came As Romans.

Nothing More, the alt-rockers from Texas, have been added to Sunday’s lineup.

Find Sunday’s schedule below:

In addition to the music, all passholders have free admission to tour the Ohio State Reformatory, as well as admission to Inkcarceration Monster Energy Tattoo X. Festivalgoers can see participating artists and book appointments here.

Additionally, Inkcarceration is the only time outside of the Halloween season that guests will be able to attend the award-winning Blood Prison experience — Ohio’s haunted house. Registration is available via the official Inkcarceration app.

Paranormal Prison, Danny Wimmer Presents’ paranormal investigative video series, will also return to the festival for its third season; the show documents supernatural experiences at the reformatory during the festival with the help of Inkcarceration bands.

Various partner onsite activations will be available throughout the weekend, including award-winning beverages and delectable eats, along with partners including Blackcraft, Monster Energy, and To Write Love on Her Arms.

Inkcarceration’s 2025 event, co-produced by Danny Wimmer Presents, follows four consecutive years of sellouts. Producers expect this to be the festival’s biggest year yet, with 98% of passes sold-out.