Jadu Heart, the British alt-electro duo known for dreamy soundscapes and masked mystique, lands at Bimbo’s 365 Club in San Francisco on Oct. 9, 2025, 8 p.m. Alex Headford and Diva Jeffery—fresh off their third studio album “Derealised”—blend shoegaze guitars with downtempo beats for an immersive live set drenched in lush visuals.

Tickets are on sale through the venue, yet ScoreBig remains the best route to avoid hidden fees. With Bimbo’s compact capacity, fans can expect a close-quarters connection to thumping basslines and hypnotic lighting design.

Early singles “Galaxy Surfing” and “U Never Call Me” earned BBC Radio 1 support; stateside buzz rose after festival spots at SXSW and Outside Lands. Their 2025 tour marks the duo’s largest North American routing to date and promises new stage production that heightens the pair’s otherworldly vibe.

North Beach nightlife surrounds Bimbo’s, so start the evening with Italian fare before diving into Jadu Heart’s sonic dreamworld.

