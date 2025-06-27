Jadu Heart tickets on sale in Lawrence at The Bottleneck

Diva Jeffrey from Jadu Heart playing in Cornwall, 2023 via Wikimedia Commons

UK psych-pop duo Jadu Heart touches down at The Bottleneck in Lawrence, Kansas, on Oct. 2, 2025. Known for dreamy grooves that fuse shoegaze guitars with trip-hop beats, Alex Headford and Diva Jeffrey will bring cuts from their new album Derecho alongside fan favorites “U Never Call Me” and “Purity.”

Tickets are on sale now. Local indie fans snag seats via ScoreBig, which posts all-in prices with no hidden ticket fees.

This marks Jadu Heart’s first Midwest headline since Pitchfork Festival 2024; the cozy 400-cap Bottleneck guarantees intimate visuals—expect hand-painted masks and swirling projections. Located on Mass Street near KU’s campus, the venue is walkable to craft-beer bars and late-night pizza.

Doors at 7 p.m.; show at 8 p.m. Early arrivals can browse limited cassette runs and handmade merch stitched by the band.

Shop for Jadu Heart tickets at The Bottleneck on October 2, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Jadu Heart tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.