Jake Owen & Dirty Heads tickets on sale in West Palm Beach

Jake Owen will join genre-blending favorites Dirty Heads for a one-night double bill at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach on Oct. 24, 2025. The Friday evening show begins at 8 p.m., bringing summer-vibe country anthems and laid-back reggae-rock grooves to South Florida’s biggest outdoor music venue.

Tickets for the Oct. 24 concert are on sale now. Fans can purchase directly at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre box office, but savvy concertgoers can also score seats through ScoreBig, which lists tickets to major events with no hidden fees.

Owen, a Florida native, is best known for chart-toppers “Barefoot Blue Jean Night,” “Beachin’” and the recent No. 1 ballad “Made for You.” His breezy storytelling and crowd-pleasing charisma make him an ideal pairing with Dirty Heads, whose platinum hit “Vacation” and breakthrough single “Lay Me Down” fuse hip-hop, rock and reggae. Expect collaborative moments as both acts lean into beach-ready sing-alongs under the south-Florida sky.

Located on the South Florida Fairgrounds, the 20,000-capacity amphitheater offers covered pavilion seats, expansive lawn space and ample pre-show tailgating areas. October evenings in West Palm Beach typically hover in the mid-70s, perfect for kicking back with a cold drink while Owen’s country twang meets Dirty Heads’ SoCal swagger.

This co-headlining stop lands near the end of Owen’s 2025 trek and in the midst of Dirty Heads’ fall festival run, making it a unique cross-genre event unlikely to repeat in the region. Whether you’re a longtime country fan, a reggae-rock devotee or simply looking for a feel-good night out, Oct. 24 promises beach-party energy without leaving the mainland.

