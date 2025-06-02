Japan’s Fuji Rock Reveals Stage-Specific Lineups Ahead of Main Stage Announcement

Green stage at Fuji Rock Festival | Photo by Jmills74 via Wikimedia Commons

As anticipation builds for this year’s Fuji Rock Festival, organizers have unveiled the lineup for several of the festival’s unique and beloved stages ahead of the full announcement for its four main stages. These performances will span the weekend of July 25–27 at Naeba Ski Resort in Niigata Prefecture, Japan.

Among the highlights, London-based electronic duo Joy(Anonymous) and garage rock act US are slated to perform on Friday, July 25. Known for their dynamic and improvisational live shows, Joy(Anonymous) will bring high-energy dance grooves to the mountains of Naeba. Meanwhile, US returns for a second consecutive year, following a successful solo show that solidified their growing reputation.

Also on Friday, Fuji Rock will host the return of ROUTE 17 Rock’n’Roll ORCHESTRA, a supergroup born at the festival that assembles top musicians from past lineups. This year’s edition includes a star-studded roster with Kumiko Yamashita, Hiroto Kikimoto, Gen Kugiya, Liam Ó Maonlaí, and a return performance from US.

Saturday’s schedule sees the return of GINGER ROOT, the solo project of Cameron Lew, with its distinctive blend of soul and synth-pop. He’ll be joined by JANE REMOVER, a rising voice in hyperpop and alt-pop from Chicago, and YHWH NAILGUN, a boundary-pushing alternative rock band from New York whose 2025 debut album has drawn critical acclaim.

Closing out the weekend on Sunday, July 27, will be UK rap and R&B sensation LITTLE SIMZ, a Mercury Prize and Brit Award winner. Known for her lyrical prowess and commanding stage presence, Little Simz adds major star power to the festival’s final day.

In addition to the artist announcements, Fuji Rock continues to highlight its immersive side-stage experiences:

PALACE ARENA , located in the festival’s free admission area, offers dazzling physical feats, including stunt wheelies and acrobatic performances.

, located in the festival’s free admission area, offers dazzling physical feats, including stunt wheelies and acrobatic performances. The CRYSTAL PALACE TENT , renowned for its ornate design, transforms into an adult playground at night with performances by top DJs and artists.

, renowned for its ornate design, transforms into an adult playground at night with performances by top DJs and artists. Naeba Shokudo serves up food and surprise performances in a cozy, intimate atmosphere.

serves up food and surprise performances in a cozy, intimate atmosphere. Gypsy Avalon , powered entirely by renewable energy like biodiesel and solar, reinforces the festival’s commitment to sustainability.

, powered entirely by renewable energy like biodiesel and solar, reinforces the festival’s commitment to sustainability. PYRAMID GARDEN offers a tranquil setting for yoga sessions by day and candlelit art experiences by night.

offers a tranquil setting for yoga sessions by day and candlelit art experiences by night. GAN-BAN SQUARE, located in the bustling OASIS area, ensures late-night revelers have a place to keep the energy high.

Organizers promise that the artists slated for these stages have been selected to reflect and enhance the distinct vibe of each location, offering festival-goers a range of unique and memorable experiences.

The full lineup for Fuji Rock’s four main stages is still to come, but the early reveals already hint at a diverse and dynamic festival weekend.

Stay tuned for updates here and find Fuji Rock’s full 2025 lineup below.