Jeremy Zucker tickets on sale in Los Angeles at The Wiltern

Jeremy Zucker brings his dreamy alt-pop to Los Angeles’ Art Deco gem The Wiltern on Oct. 25, 2025. The New Jersey native—best known for Platinum single “comethru”—will preview tracks from his forthcoming album while revisiting fan favorites “all the kids are depressed” and “you were good to me.”

The 1,850-seat theater’s sweeping balcony and neon marquee promise an atmospheric backdrop for Zucker’s lush visuals and live band. Past LA gigs have featured surprise collabs with Chelsea Cutler; industry chatter hints at another guest appearance for this one-off West Coast date.

Located at Wilshire & Western, The Wiltern is Metro-friendly—take the Purple Line to save on parking. Doors open at 6 p.m.; merch lines form early for exclusive vinyl variants and hoodies.

