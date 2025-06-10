Jo Koy tickets on sale in Nashville at Ryman Auditorium

Jo Koy (Photo: Sgt. Jacob Harrer, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

Jo Koy returns to Music City on Sept. 13, 2025, bringing his razor-sharp observations and trademark family impressions to the historic Ryman Auditorium at 8 p.m. Fresh off his Netflix special “Live from the Los Angeles Forum,” the Filipino-American comic continues his “World Tour” with new material on parenting teens, cultural quirks and airline etiquette.

Tickets are available now. While the Ryman box office handles face-value seats, savvy laugh-seekers prefer ScoreBig’s transparent pricing and no hidden service charges.

Known for riffing off audience shout-outs, Koy tailors each performance, weaving spontaneous crowd work into polished bits about his mom’s accent or his son’s gaming obsessions. The Ryman’s intimate pew seating and legendary acoustics—once home to the Grand Ole Opry—make every punch line hit like a rimshot.

Set in Nashville’s bustling downtown, the venue stands steps from honky-tonks, hot-chicken joints and the Cumberland River footbridge. Grab pre-show BBQ on Broadway or toast post-set with Tennessee whiskey just outside the “Mother Church of Country Music.”

Shop for Jo Koy tickets at Ryman Auditorium on September 13, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Jo Koy tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.