Jonas Brothers will bring their career-spanning “Five Albums. One Night.” tour to Anaheim’s Honda Center on Sept. 27 2025. Nick, Joe and Kevin promise more than 60 hits—from “Burnin’ Up” to “Waffle House”—during a 7:30 p.m. set bolstered by hydraulic platforms, drone choreography and arena-wide sing-alongs.

Tickets are on sale now through the Honda Center box office and ScoreBig. Buying via ScoreBig means no hidden service fees, transparent pricing and instant delivery, freeing extra budget for Anaheim’s famous bacon-wrapped churros between sets.

The trio’s Southern California stop follows sold-out nights at Dodger Stadium and brings the brothers back to the OC arena where they last performed in 2019. Expect special nods to local fans, plus throwback Disney Channel visuals and new cuts from their latest record The Album.

Honda Center’s 360-degree Halo Board and newly renovated concourses ensure easy sightlines and quick merch runs. Located off the 57 Freeway and steps from ARTIC station, the venue offers plentiful parking and rail options for out-of-town fans making a weekend of it at nearby Disneyland Resort.

