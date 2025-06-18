Jonas Brothers tickets on sale in Bristow at Jiffy Lube Live

Jonas Brothers 4th of July Show Taping in Cleveland | Photo by Eric Drost via Wikimedia Commons

Jonas Brothers will pack Northern Virginia’s Jiffy Lube Live on Aug. 12 2025 for an outdoor summer blowout celebrating every era of their catalog. The 25,000-capacity amphitheater in Bristow turns 30 next season, and the brothers’ 7:30 p.m. set will christen its upgraded video towers and bass-boosted sound system.

Tickets are available at the venue box office and ScoreBig, which posts the all-in price upfront—no hidden fees—so fans can allocate cash to lawn-chair rentals or funnel-cake refills.

The “Five Albums. One Night.” tour has drawn rave reviews for its marathon setlist, neon-lit catwalks and surprises like a Green Day cover or Taylor Swift mash-up. DMV fans can expect shout-outs to nearby Washington, D.C., where the siblings cut their teeth opening for Hannah Montana in 2007.

Pack picnic blankets for the expansive lawn, or splurge on pavilion seats under the roof if August humidity has you melting. Free parking opens at 3 p.m., and early birds can tailgate with food trucks and a live DJ before gates swing wide.

Shop for Jonas Brothers tickets at Jiffy Lube Live on August 12 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Jonas Brothers tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.